Dr. Louis Camras, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Camras, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora Pediatric Clinic1300 N Highland Ave Ste 6, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 896-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Camras is very patient especially since he is by himself now. He has moved to a smaller office but it's just on the other side (#6) which makes it easy to find.
About Dr. Louis Camras, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and German
Education & Certifications
- Luth Genl Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
