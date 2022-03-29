Overview

Dr. Louis Camilien, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Camilien works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.