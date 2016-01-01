Dr. Louis Calli Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calli Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Calli Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Calli Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Vernon, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Calli Jr works at
Locations
Ascension Saint Vincent Jennings301 Henry St, North Vernon, IN 47265 Directions (812) 352-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Calli Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1831110352
Education & Certifications
- Me Med Ctr
- University Hospital
- McGill U
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Calli Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calli Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Calli Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Calli Jr works at
Dr. Calli Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Calli Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
