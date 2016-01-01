Overview

Dr. Louis Calli Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Vernon, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Calli Jr works at Columbus Foot & Ankle Clinic in North Vernon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.