Dr. Louis Cady, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Cady, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Locations
Cady Wellness Institute4727 Rosebud Ln Ste F, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 429-0772Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for almost 20 years. Dr. Cady is the best. I recommend him when I know people are struggling and cannot find an answer. Believe me if anyone can help you, it is Dr. Cady. Extreme knowlede of chemistry, both the body and drugs. He has made a major difference for me .. Thank You Dr. Cady
About Dr. Louis Cady, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053454413
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cady.
