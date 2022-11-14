Dr. Louis Bucky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Bucky, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Bucky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ardmore, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Louis P. Bucky, MD, FACS200 W Montgomery Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003 Directions (610) 649-2433Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Louis P. Bucky, MD, FACS230 W Washington Sq Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-6320Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Louis P. Bucky, MD, FACS1800 Rittenhouse Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 323-5000Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Kimmi! She is knowledgeable, patient and professional! I always leave the office looking and feeling so much better than when I arrived!
About Dr. Louis Bucky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
Dr. Bucky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucky.
