Dr. Louis Bucky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (138)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Louis Bucky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ardmore, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Bucky works at Louis P. Bucky, MD, FACS in Ardmore, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louis P. Bucky, MD, FACS
    200 W Montgomery Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 649-2433
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Louis P. Bucky, MD, FACS
    230 W Washington Sq Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-6320
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Louis P. Bucky, MD, FACS
    1800 Rittenhouse Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 323-5000
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 14, 2022
    I highly recommend Kimmi! She is knowledgeable, patient and professional! I always leave the office looking and feeling so much better than when I arrived!
    Denise — Nov 14, 2022
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609808757
    • Meml Sloan Kettering
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Dr. Louis Bucky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bucky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bucky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

