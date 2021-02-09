Overview

Dr. Louis Brenner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Brenner works at Optum-Hemet in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.