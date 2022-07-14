Dr. Louis Blumenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Blumenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Louis Blumenfeld, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Maitland Office790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 767-6411
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had eye muscle surgery three weeks ago and my results have been outstanding. I have not had any pain or discomfort at all. I was unable to drive without having traffic distorted and coming in to me but now it is perfect.
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396783130
- Bascom Plamer Eye Institute
- St. Francis Medical Center - Pittsburgh
- Allegheny General Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
