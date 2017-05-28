Dr. Louis Bley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Bley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Bley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.
Dr. Bley works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Directions (617) 754-5000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
i had a torn rotator cuff for almost a year before I sought the proper treatment. I met with Dr Bley, he diagnosed my problem and I scheduled surgery. I felt extremely comfortable with him. Very pleasant bedside manner and highly skilled. I was amazed with the results of the surgery. Like there was never a problem!! I would definitely recommend Dr. Bley to family and friends without any hesitation.
About Dr. Louis Bley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1285724526
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bley has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bley speaks Portuguese.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bley.
