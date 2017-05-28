Overview

Dr. Louis Bley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.



Dr. Bley works at Atrius Health - Harvard Vanguard Somerville in Somerville, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.