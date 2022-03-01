See All Hand Surgeons in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Dr. Louis Blaum III, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Blaum III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.

Dr. Blaum III works at IDC Of Volusia in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Blaum Hand Clinic
    410 Palmetto St, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 267-6224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthrogryposis-Like Hand Anomaly - Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Macrodactyly of Hand Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Subungual Exostosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2022
    I had carpal tunnel surgery in New York on my right hand. I’m in New Smyrna Beach for the winter. Left hand acted up so I saw Dr. Blaum. If i can hold out until next winter, I’ll come back and have him do the surgery. More thorough than the guy back home. Excellent visit for a steroid shot.
    Michael Levy — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Louis Blaum III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801846373
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South Florida / Tampa General Hospital
    Internship
    • Umdnj Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Blaum III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaum III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blaum III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blaum III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blaum III works at IDC Of Volusia in New Smyrna Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Blaum III’s profile.

    Dr. Blaum III has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaum III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaum III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaum III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaum III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaum III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.