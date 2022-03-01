Overview

Dr. Louis Blaum III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.



Dr. Blaum III works at IDC Of Volusia in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.