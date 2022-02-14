Dr. Louis Blaum Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaum Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Blaum Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Blaum Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Geisinger Clinic480 Pierce St Ste 314, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-3911
Select Specialty Hospital-danville100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 808-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I could not be happier with Dr. Blaum. I have known him since the 70s and I think he is top notch in my book.
About Dr. Louis Blaum Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Blaum Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaum Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaum Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaum Jr has seen patients for Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaum Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaum Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaum Jr.
