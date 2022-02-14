Overview

Dr. Louis Blaum Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Blaum Jr works at Geisinger Clinic in Kingston, PA with other offices in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.