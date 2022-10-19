Overview

Dr. Louis Bell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple Univ Sch Of Med, Philadelphia Pa and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at Coastal Gastroenterology in Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.