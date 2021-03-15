Dr. Louis Balsama, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balsama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Balsama, DO
Overview
Dr. Louis Balsama, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care - General Surgery333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had bariactric surgery with Dr. Balsama he was great. Made my decision easy surgery was easy only had 3 tiny incisions was back to work 3 days later. Best decision ever.
About Dr. Louis Balsama, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861462939
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balsama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balsama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Balsama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balsama.
