Dr. Louis Balsama, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Balsama, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Balsama works at Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell
    400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Voorhees Specialty Care - General Surgery
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(40)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Louis Balsama, DO

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861462939
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital
Internship
  • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Louis Balsama, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balsama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Balsama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Balsama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Balsama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balsama.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balsama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balsama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

