Dr. Avvento has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Avvento, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Avvento, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates PC640 County Road 39, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists325 Meeting House Ln, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 751-3000
Eastern Long Island Hematology Oncology PC1333 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital
- Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been with Dr. Avvento for over 20 yrs. Literally, trust him with my life! Always ask yourself: "Would I put my Mother in his/her care?" & you'll have your answer as to the kind of Dr/Person he/she is!
About Dr. Louis Avvento, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Italian
- 1417999533
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Jamaica Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avvento accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avvento speaks Italian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Avvento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avvento.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avvento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avvento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.