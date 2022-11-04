See All Gastroenterologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Louis Aviles, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (45)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Aviles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Aviles works at BayCare Medical Group in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Safety Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Morton Plant Hospital
    300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 447-9000
    Louis Aviles M.D.
    1007 Jeffords St Ste 102, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 447-9000
    Louis Aviles M.D.
    1840 Mease Dr Ste 305, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 447-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Nov 04, 2022
Had consult with Dr. Aviles for screening exam. The office staff was sweet and very efficient. I was seen on time, and the staff had my upcoming exam set up in minutes. Dr. Aviles is very knowledgeable and easy to discuss medical issues with. Very positive experience.
Carole Maloney
    About Dr. Louis Aviles, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265492730
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx Va Med Ctr/Mt Sinai
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    • Herbert H. Lehman College
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Aviles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aviles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aviles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aviles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aviles has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aviles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Aviles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aviles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aviles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aviles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

