Dr. Louis Auguste, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Auguste, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Auguste works at
Locations
-
1
Scott L Roth MD2035 Lakeville Rd Ste 206, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 358-7557
- 2 1615 Northern Blvd Ste 302, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life
About Dr. Louis Auguste, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124030317
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Meml Institute
- Li Jewish Med Center
- University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
- College Notre-Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auguste has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auguste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auguste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auguste works at
Dr. Auguste has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auguste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Auguste speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Auguste. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auguste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auguste, there are benefits to both methods.