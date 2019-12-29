See All General Surgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Louis Auguste, MD

General Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Auguste, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Auguste works at SCOTT L ROTH MD in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scott L Roth MD
    2035 Lakeville Rd Ste 206, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-7557
  2. 2
    1615 Northern Blvd Ste 302, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2019
    He saved my life
    Joan — Dec 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Auguste, MD
    About Dr. Louis Auguste, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1124030317
    Education & Certifications

    • Roswell Park Meml Institute
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    • University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
    • College Notre-Dame
