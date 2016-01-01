Overview

Dr. Louis Arroyo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Arroyo works at Youth Development Svcs in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.