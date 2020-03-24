Dr. Louis Arno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Arno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Arno, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They graduated from St. George`s University - Grenada, W.I. and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
The Lung Doctor3322 US Highway 22 Ste 605, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 428-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arno?
The best lung doctor in every way. Have been with Doctor Arno for many years. Caring, listens to what you have to say. Would not trade him.
About Dr. Louis Arno, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1720185978
Education & Certifications
- Crit. Care - Seton Hall Univ.
- St. Michael`s Med Ctr - Newark, NJ
- St. George`s University - Grenada, W.I.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arno has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Arno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.