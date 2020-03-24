See All Cardiologists in Branchburg, NJ
Dr. Louis Arno, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louis Arno, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They graduated from St. George`s University - Grenada, W.I. and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Arno works at Louis J. Arno, M.D. in Branchburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Lung Doctor
    3322 US Highway 22 Ste 605, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 428-7530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Ann Reynolds — Mar 24, 2020
    About Dr. Louis Arno, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    NPI Number
    • 1720185978
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Crit. Care - Seton Hall Univ.
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St. Michael`s Med Ctr - Newark, NJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George`s University - Grenada, W.I.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Arno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arno works at Louis J. Arno, M.D. in Branchburg, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Arno’s profile.

    Dr. Arno has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Arno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

