Dr. Louis Apostolakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Apostolakis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Locations
Zaaz Wellness Pllc4407 Bee Caves Rd Bldg 3, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 329-8989
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Apostolakis is the best doctor for anything you need to look your best. He is very knowledgeable, gives the facts but lets you make the decision. I feel if a doctor is good looking they will make you good looking in any area of keeping your skin beautiful. Great personality, family man, and religious, these things are important to me. He will give you a general anesthetic or local so you can talk to him if needed.
About Dr. Louis Apostolakis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790908341
Education & Certifications
- McCullough Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic
- University of Iowa Hospital
- Mount Carmel Health
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apostolakis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apostolakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Apostolakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apostolakis.
