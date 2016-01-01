Dr. Louis Antoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Antoine, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Antoine, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Antoine works at
Locations
Louis B Antoine MD Faap PA4801 S University Dr Ste 239, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 249-1984
Joseph D Becerra MD PA100 NW 170th St Ste 303, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (786) 466-2800
Uhealth At Jackson Urgent Care North Dade16555 NW 25th Ave, Opa Locka, FL 33054 Directions (786) 466-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Antoine, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1700890555
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antoine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antoine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antoine speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.