Dr. Louis Angioletti Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Angioletti Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Retina Center of New Jersey LLC1086 Teaneck Rd Ste 2A, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 871-3414
- 2 1 Corporate Dr, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (201) 871-3414
- 3 1095 Morris Ave Ste 103A, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 312-1001
Retina Center of NJ, LLP1255 Broad St Ste 104, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 707-5632
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always the most professional experience from the moment you walk in
About Dr. Louis Angioletti Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angioletti Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angioletti Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angioletti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angioletti Jr has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angioletti Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angioletti Jr speaks French and Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Angioletti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angioletti Jr.
