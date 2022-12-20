Overview

Dr. Louis Amorosa Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Amorosa Jr works at Boyd H. Seidenberg Mdpa in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Bronx, NY and Mahwah, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Myelopathy and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.