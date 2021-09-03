Dr. Louis Alpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Alpern, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Alpern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Alpern works at
Locations
-
1
Mesa4171 N Mesa St Ste 100 Bldg D, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 221-6238
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alpern?
He is a wonderful Dr. Had a really good experience. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Louis Alpern, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1295798304
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp-Wash U Med Ctr
- Hartford Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alpern using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alpern works at
Dr. Alpern has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alpern speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.