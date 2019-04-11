Dr. Louis Almekinders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almekinders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Almekinders, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Almekinders, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They graduated from Erasmus University / Erasmus Medical Center and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Almekinders works at
Locations
North Carolina Orthopedic Clinc3609 Southwest Durham Dr, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 471-9622
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Almekinders did a great job explaining what I need while also encouraging me to take advantage of non-surgical treatment to see if that would help before I went the surgical route. I have great confidence in him!
About Dr. Louis Almekinders, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English, Dutch
- 1184723959
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- New Hanover Reg Med Center
- Erasmus University / Erasmus Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
