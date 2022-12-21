Dr. Louie Limchayseng, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limchayseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louie Limchayseng, DMD
Dr. Louie Limchayseng, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Novato, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Louie R. Limchayseng, DMD1701 Novato Blvd Ste 108, Novato, CA 94947 Directions (415) 376-9625Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Louie R. Limchayseng, DMD1476 Professional Dr Ste 502, Petaluma, CA 94954 Directions (707) 370-4387Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Dr. Limchayseng was great with a teeth extraction for my 9 year old. Long story short, when we’d gone in for the consult she was terrified of the procedure and wanted to be put to sleep for it. Dr explained everything at the level she could understand and he gained her confidence to a place where she was no longer afraid, and was even ok to do the procedure while awake. The experience was as easy as a tooth extraction could possibly be. Hope not to be back but if we have to be we’ll return here without any fear.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Parkland Memorial Hospital
