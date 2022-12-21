See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Novato, CA
Dr. Louie Limchayseng, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (527)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Louie Limchayseng, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Novato, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School

Dr. Limchayseng works at Louie R. Limchayseng, DMD in Novato, CA with other offices in Petaluma, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louie R. Limchayseng, DMD
    1701 Novato Blvd Ste 108, Novato, CA 94947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 376-9625
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Louie R. Limchayseng, DMD
    1476 Professional Dr Ste 502, Petaluma, CA 94954 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 370-4387
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Biopsy
Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT)
Anesthesia
Biopsy
Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT) Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays Chevron Icon
Replacing Missing Teeth Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sedation
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 527 ratings
    Patient Ratings (527)
    5 Star
    (512)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Limchayseng was great with a teeth extraction for my 9 year old. Long story short, when we’d gone in for the consult she was terrified of the procedure and wanted to be put to sleep for it. Dr explained everything at the level she could understand and he gained her confidence to a place where she was no longer afraid, and was even ok to do the procedure while awake. The experience was as easy as a tooth extraction could possibly be. Hope not to be back but if we have to be we’ll return here without any fear.
    Anonymous — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louie Limchayseng, DMD
    About Dr. Louie Limchayseng, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1902940125
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Parkland Memorial Hospital
