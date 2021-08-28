Dr. Loubert Suddaby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suddaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loubert Suddaby, MD
Dr. Loubert Suddaby, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
General Physician, PC-Dr Loubert S. Suddaby4855 Camp Rd Ste 400, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 648-6875
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve had 2 successful surgeries by Dr. Suddaby both changed my life. One Laminectomy when I was 40 and another Laminectomy in a different area 2 years ago at 65 sling with a foraminotomy at the same tome. I can’t praise him enough. I’d be wheelchair bound without him.
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Royal Alexandra Hospital
- Grey Nuns Hospital
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Suddaby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suddaby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suddaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suddaby has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suddaby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Suddaby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suddaby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suddaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suddaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.