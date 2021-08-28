Overview

Dr. Loubert Suddaby, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Suddaby works at Advanced Pain Care in Hamburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.