Dr. Louann Maffei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maffei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louann Maffei, MD
Overview
Dr. Louann Maffei, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.
Dr. Maffei works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southboro Medical Group Wstbrgh900 UNION ST, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 898-2338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maffei?
She was my primary care physician from birth to age 22. She is always very gentle, and asks about my interests. The office is very clean and welcoming, although as a 22 year old I did feel out of place in a pediatrics office.
About Dr. Louann Maffei, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1952335416
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maffei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maffei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maffei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maffei works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Maffei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maffei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maffei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maffei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.