Dr. Carnahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louann Carnahan, DO
Overview
Dr. Louann Carnahan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
Palo Verde Hospital5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 327-5461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She’s very professional with her patient/s, talks to them, works with them on medical issues. She’s been my neurologist for 3 years & counting. I’d recommend her.
About Dr. Louann Carnahan, DO
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carnahan speaks Spanish.
