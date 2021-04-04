See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Louai Razzouk, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louai Razzouk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Razzouk works at NBV 17 SOUTH 5 in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Medical Center
    550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7300
    Bay Ridge NYU Cardiology
    326 79th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 921-0979
    NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion
    8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-8600
    530 1st Ave # 9U, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7751
    Baba Drugs
    295 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 604-0717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Heart Disease
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2

Heart Disease
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Cold Sore
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Constipation
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Coronary Interventional Procedures
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Tumors, Benign
Heart Valve Diseases
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Holter Monitoring
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Impella Device
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Doctor Razzouk is genuinely carrying and an excellent professional.
    Nathalie R — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Louai Razzouk, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477711984
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louai Razzouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razzouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Razzouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Razzouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Razzouk has seen patients for Heart Disease, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razzouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Razzouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razzouk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razzouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razzouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

