Dr. Lou Nishimura, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lou Nishimura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Nishimura works at Lou T Nishimura MD in Carmichael, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carmichael
    6500 Coyle Ave Ste 1, Carmichael, CA 95608 (916) 967-4030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Immunization Administration
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Immunization Administration

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lavage Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 03, 2021
    My father is a patient of Dr. Nishimura. I accompanied my father to his initial appointment. Following the appointment, my father told me that he has never had a doctor who spent so much time with him and listened to what he said. I appreciated that at that first appointment we were not rushed. All our questions we addressed. Over the subsequent years that my father has been a patient of Dr. Nishimura the kind care has continued. Dr. Nishimura has a very pleasant staff as well.
    About Dr. Lou Nishimura, MD

    Internal Medicine
    42 years of experience
    English
    1831207315
    Education & Certifications

    La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
    University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nishimura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nishimura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nishimura works at Lou T Nishimura MD in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nishimura’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishimura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishimura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nishimura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nishimura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

