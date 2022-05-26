Overview

Dr. Lou Mastrine, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mastrine works at Conemaugh Physicians Group- Surgery in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.