Dr. Lee Hamm III, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Lee Hamm III, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Hamm III works at Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112
(504) 988-1001

  Tulane Medical Center

Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nephrology
    46 years of experience
    English
    1467543520
    Education & Certifications

    U Tex SW Affil Hosps
    U Tex SW Affil Hosps
    Parkland Memorial Hospital
    University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Dr. Lee Hamm III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamm III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamm III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamm III works at Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hamm III’s profile.

    Dr. Hamm III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamm III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamm III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamm III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

