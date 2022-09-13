Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lotika Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lotika Singh, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Clear Clinic21 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 828-3000
Garden City Dermatology901 Stewart Ave Ste 201, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 227-3377
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The first time I went to Dr Singh I was afraid because I was having a skin tag removed and she assured me that it wouldn’t hurt. When I ask if she took it off yet it was already gone. I love her gentle approach and decided to go back to her to remove moles from my face. The procedure did not leave any scars on my face and I’m very happy with her work. I will be going back to have more removed. I recommend this doctor.
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1023342748
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.