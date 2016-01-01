Overview

Dr. Lotfi Mamlouk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Mamlouk works at Medicine Inpatient Grp.,LLC in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.