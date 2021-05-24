Dr. Loryn Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loryn Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Loryn Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Locations
Westlake Surgical Center509 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 860-5578Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
The Polyclinic904 7th Ave Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peterson treated my broken and lacerated index finger. She explained in detail what needed to be done, and how I should care for my finger. Her academic pedigree is stellar, and her intellect and expertise were obvious.
About Dr. Loryn Peterson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
