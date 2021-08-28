Dr. Lory Baraz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baraz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lory Baraz, MD
Dr. Lory Baraz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.
Anasazi Internal Medicine PC3815 E Bell Rd Ste 4100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 494-5040
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
graves disease doc saved my life 7 years ago
About Dr. Lory Baraz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790780393
- UMDNJ R Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- John's Hopkins U
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Baraz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baraz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baraz has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baraz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Baraz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baraz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baraz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baraz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.