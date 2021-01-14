See All Podiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. Lorry Melnick, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Lorry Melnick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CSU|Illinois College Of Podiatric Medicine Chicago, Illinois|William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Melnick works at Cherry Creek Foot Clinic in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cherry Creek Foot Clinic
    Cherry Creek Foot Clinic
201 University Blvd Ste 204, Denver, CO 80206
(303) 963-0288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 14, 2021
    Excellent Dr., listened to my concerns and answered all my questions. Very friendly staff. Would highly recommend this office!
    — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Lorry Melnick, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285632752
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CSU|Illinois College Of Podiatric Medicine Chicago, Illinois|William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorry Melnick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melnick works at Cherry Creek Foot Clinic in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Melnick’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

