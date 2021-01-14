Dr. Lorry Melnick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorry Melnick, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lorry Melnick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CSU|Illinois College Of Podiatric Medicine Chicago, Illinois|William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Cherry Creek Foot Clinic201 University Blvd Ste 204, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 963-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr., listened to my concerns and answered all my questions. Very friendly staff. Would highly recommend this office!
About Dr. Lorry Melnick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1285632752
Education & Certifications
- CSU|Illinois College Of Podiatric Medicine Chicago, Illinois|William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.