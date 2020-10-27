Dr. Lorrie Henson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorrie Henson, MD
Dr. Lorrie Henson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital.
Lorrie Henson, MD137 W 2nd St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 520-4887
- Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
love her, most caring Dr. ever. She takes her time when doing scopes, which some hospitals say she takes too much time. Never too much time to keep a patient healthy.
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780662189
- University Of Kentucky
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
