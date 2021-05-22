Dr. Lorraine Tsui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Tsui, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Tsui, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart.
Dr. Tsui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Karen Bozeman LCSW1401 Malvern Ave Ste 210, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 547-8948
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsui?
I have been a patient of Dr. Tsui for several years and would highly recommend her services based on my office visits. Psychiatric services and approach seem to be generally more tailored and localized to the patient.
About Dr. Lorraine Tsui, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023061777
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsui works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.