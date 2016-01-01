Dr. Lorraine Rosamilia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosamilia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Rosamilia, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Rosamilia, MD is a dermatologist in State College, PA. She currently practices at Geisinger Medical Group and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Geisinger Clinic200 Scenery Dr, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 231-4560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Lorraine Rosamilia, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1770797953
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Admitting Hospitals
- Geisinger Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosamilia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosamilia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosamilia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosamilia has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosamilia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosamilia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosamilia.
