Dr. Lorraine Novich-Welter, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Lorraine Novich-Welter, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lorraine Novich-Welter, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Novich-Welter works at University of Utah Clinical Neurosciences Center - Neurosurgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    University of Utah Clinical Neurosciences Center - Neurosurgery
    University of Utah Clinical Neurosciences Center - Neurosurgery
729 S Arapeen Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(435) 264-5678

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cache Valley Hospital
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Gait Abnormality
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow

Gait Abnormality
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
EMG (Electromyography)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Lorraine Novich-Welter, MD
    About Dr. Lorraine Novich-Welter, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497741383
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorraine Novich-Welter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novich-Welter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novich-Welter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novich-Welter works at University of Utah Clinical Neurosciences Center - Neurosurgery in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Novich-Welter’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Novich-Welter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novich-Welter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novich-Welter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novich-Welter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

