Overview

Dr. Lorraine Novas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Novas works at Gynecological & Obstetric Associates, SC in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.