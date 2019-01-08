Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sales Lira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westwood, NJ.
Dr. Sales Lira works at
David D. Vanslooten M.d. P.A.99 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 307, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 261-6222
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr. Lira showed care and compassion to her patient. Understood and addressed my concerns and thoroughly discussed my condition. Would definitely recommed her to family and friends . She easily establishes rapport to her patient and with good countenance. God bless her
- Neurology
- English, Tagalog
Dr. Sales Lira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sales Lira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sales Lira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sales Lira works at
Dr. Sales Lira has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sales Lira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sales Lira speaks Tagalog.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sales Lira. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sales Lira.
