Dr. Lorraine Lazar, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Lazar works at Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.