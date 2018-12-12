See All Pediatric Neurologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Lorraine Lazar, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lorraine Lazar, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Lazar works at Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-6676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor
Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor

Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Dystonia
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Ataxia
Autonomic Dysreflexia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cerebral Palsy
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Hydrocephalus
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spina Bifida
Stroke
Syncope
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Tuberous Sclerosis
Visual Field Defects
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Lorraine Lazar, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043305204
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell U/ny Hospital
    • Columbia U/Babies&Chldns Hospital
    • Ny Hospital Cornell University
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorraine Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazar works at Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lazar’s profile.

    Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

