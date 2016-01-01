Dr. Lorraine Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Jackson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1715 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 496-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lorraine Jackson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Wisconsin
- Sinai Samaritan Medical Center, Milwaukee, Wis
- Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.