Overview

Dr. Lorraine Hutchings, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Hutchings works at Montour Family Healthcare in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.