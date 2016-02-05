See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Dr. Lorraine Henricks, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Henricks works at Lorraine E. Henricks, M.D. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lorraine Henricks
    67 W 92ND ST, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 645-2981
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:45pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:45pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Feb 05, 2016
Dr. Henricks is one of the kindest and most knowledgable psychiatrists I've had the pleasure of working with. With her help I made huuuuuge progress and consider myself to be a Lorraine Henricks success story.
FormerPatient in Stamford, CT — Feb 05, 2016
About Dr. Lorraine Henricks, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 55 years of experience
  • English
  • 1477767176
  • METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
