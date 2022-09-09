Overview

Dr. Lorraine Golosow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Golosow works at Associates In Dermatology in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.