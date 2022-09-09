Dr. Lorraine Golosow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golosow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Golosow, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Golosow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Golosow works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Dermatology Mds Pl14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-1930
-
2
Associates In Cosmetic Surgery1530 Lee Blvd Ste 1800, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 369-3456
-
3
Beauty by Brueck3700 Central Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 339-5233
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golosow?
On August 30, 2022 I had 37 years old silicone breast implants removed by Dr. Golosow. Both breasts were having infections and pulling. Both implants turned out were ruptured. I felt beyond awful for years. From my first meeting with Dr. Golosow and staff I was super impressed. My surgery went beyond my expectation. It has been 10 days after surgery, my drains were removed, and I feel AWESOME!! I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Lorraine Golosow, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1760440754
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Case Western Res U
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golosow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golosow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golosow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golosow works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Golosow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golosow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golosow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golosow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.