Dr. Lorraine Golosow, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lorraine Golosow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Golosow works at Associates In Dermatology in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates in Dermatology Mds Pl
    14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 772-1930
    Associates In Cosmetic Surgery
    1530 Lee Blvd Ste 1800, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 369-3456
    Beauty by Brueck
    3700 Central Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 339-5233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lorraine Golosow, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760440754
    Education & Certifications

    • IU Health University
    • Case Western Res U
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorraine Golosow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golosow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golosow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golosow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Golosow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golosow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golosow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golosow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

