Dr. Lorraine Dajani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dajani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Dajani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Dajani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Nacional de La Plata and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dajani works at
Locations
-
1
Ne Florida Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc915 W Monroe St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 384-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dajani?
Dr Dajani is a very professional dr. But caring and helpful in keeping my numbers where they should be! Always interested in what’s going on in my life & helpful with ideas to keep everything under control! Definitely would recommend and have! Great Dr.
About Dr. Lorraine Dajani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437153707
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- U Nacional de La Plata
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dajani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dajani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dajani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dajani works at
Dr. Dajani has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dajani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dajani speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dajani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dajani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dajani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dajani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.