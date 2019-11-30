Overview

Dr. Lorraine Dajani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Nacional de La Plata and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dajani works at NORTH EAST FLORIDA ENDOCRINE DIABETES in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.