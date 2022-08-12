Overview

Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Chrisomalis works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.