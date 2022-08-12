Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrisomalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 470-7000Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chrisomalis was the best. Very warm, friendly, and punctual. Listened to all of my concerns and really made my visit great. Can’t wait to go back!
About Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis, MD
- Obstetrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1427267889
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chrisomalis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chrisomalis accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chrisomalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chrisomalis has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chrisomalis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrisomalis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrisomalis.
