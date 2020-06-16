Dr. Lorraine Cho-Chung-Hing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho-Chung-Hing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Cho-Chung-Hing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Cho-Chung-Hing, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Cho-Chung-Hing works at
Locations
Florida Kidney Institute PA1500 E Venice Ave Unit 103, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 485-4700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Cho today for the first time. Her office staff was efficient and friendly. I found Dr. Cho to be a very caring and knowledgeable. She explained my lab results and told me what each test meant. No one has ever done this before. She answered all my questions and listened to my concerns. When I left her office I told my husband that the visit was best that I've had in a long time. Thank you Dr. Cho and staff.
About Dr. Lorraine Cho-Chung-Hing, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1285626499
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
- University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho-Chung-Hing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho-Chung-Hing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho-Chung-Hing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho-Chung-Hing works at
Dr. Cho-Chung-Hing has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Proteinuria and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho-Chung-Hing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho-Chung-Hing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho-Chung-Hing.
